TMC supporter’s house set on fire at Bogtui

Kolkata: The residence of a TMC supporter was allegedly set on fire at Birbhum’s Bogtui village, bringing back memories of the recent incident of arson at the village which claimed the lives of 10 persons.



It was learnt that the house of a TMC supporter Alam Sheikh was allegedly set on fire. A member of his family, Murshida Bibi said that party flags were set on fire and thrown on the bed through the window. At the time, her child was sleeping on the bed. She was informed by the neighbours that the bed was on fire and subsequently, she rushed in to save the child. No injuries were reported. Although she could not confirm who was responsible for it, she is convinced that they were attacked because her family is a TMC supporter.

It was only in March 2023, 10 people were dead when their houses were set on fire at Bogtui. The incident took place as a result of an internal feud within the ruling party which led to the murder of the TMC’s Panchayat-level leader Bhadu Sheikh. The arson was considered an act of retribution following the murder.

During the panchayat elections too, violence was apparent. The quest to grab power at a rural level led to clashes between all political parties with the TMC registering the highest death toll. While all parties blamed each other for the violence, the families of the deceased persons bore the brunt.