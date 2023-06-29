TMC supporter murder case: 5 held in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The police arrested five individuals late on Wednesday night in relation to the murder of Babu Haque, a Trinamool supporter, in the Gitaldah Jari Dharla area of Dinhata.



They were subsequently produced at the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday.

When the police requested seven-day custody, the court remanded the arrested to six days of police custody.

On the morning of June 27, a clash between Trinamool and BJP supporters occurred in Jaridharla village, leading to alleged gunfire.

Babu Haque, a Trinamool worker, was shot and killed on the spot, while seven others sustained injuries. Allegations surfaced that BJP supporters had shot Babu Haque after forcibly dragging him from his residence in Jaridharla village, located in Gitaldah GP of Cooch Behar district, on the India-Bangladesh border. The incident had sparked a political uproar.

The Dinhata police station subsequently arrested five individuals on Wednesday night and presented them before the court on Thursday. Cooch Behar’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Kumar Sunny Raj, stated that Abdul Salem, Chhabidul Mia, Manik Barman, Hiralal Barman, and Pappu Hossain were arrested in connection with the murder and shooting of Babu Haque in Jaridharla.