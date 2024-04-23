TMC: Sukanta Majumder inciting violence by asking Central Forces to ‘wield their batons with ferocity’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday alleged that BJP state president Sukanta Majumder attempted to incite violence by urging Central Forces to wield their batons with ferocity against its party workers.



The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that the Central forces are acting as BJP’s “henchmen”. TMC in a post on X said: “Today, BJP State President @ DrSukantaBJP openly incited violence, urging Central Forces to wield their batons with ferocity against opposition workers. His blatant encouragement of brutality leaves no room for doubt that Central Forces are functioning as BJP’s henchmen.”

The ruling party in Bengal also raised a question on social media “Is it any wonder they feel emboldened to gun down innocent civilians without fear of consequence?

Incidentally, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee from an election rally recently said that Central forces are used by the BJP in the LS elections in Bengal. She had also trained her guns at PM Modi in this regard. She had said: “Listen to me Prime Minister and (Union) home minister. Right now, you are a caretaker government. How can you keep state police out and get the polls manned by only central forces? We have moved the Election Commission of India. This is like a groom also serving as the priest at his marriage.”