TMC submits memoranda to EC complaining against West Bengal BJP chief, central forces

New Delhi: A delegation of TMC leaders visited the Election Commission's office here on Saturday and submitted two memoranda accusing West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar of "insulting the State emblem of India and the state police" and on the issue of deployment of central forces for the bypolls.













The five-member delegation included Trinamool Congress (TMC) Parliamentary Party Leader of Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay, Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party Leader Derek O'Brien, and MPs Kirti Azad, Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev. The TMC leaders complained that despite giving prior information to the EC, no official was available to meet them at the poll panel's office. EC sources said the poll authority had received a mail from TMC late Friday evening seeking a meeting. But it had no mention of the reason or the urgency. "The TMC gave no representation in the mail. TMC representatives came without a prior appointment and their memorandum was received as per procedure at the receipt and dispatch section Saturday," the sources said. TMC leaders Azad and Dev said they were disappointed by the EC's conduct.

"We had asked for (EC's) time, it's been over 24 hours. The election campaign is going to stop on (Nov) 11 and polling on 13. The election manuals mandate that there should be a full bench that should meet the delegation. "There are five of us here and we are the third largest party in Parliament with the leaders of both Houses. Still, they do not have the time to meet us. It shows that they are puppets of the central government," Azad said. Elaborating on the TMC's complaints, Dev alleged that the Election Commission's deployment rules of 2003 were being violated in West Bengal. The rules categorically state that where central deployment is made, they have to have a representative of the state police with them, she said. "But what we have seen unfolding in the Bengal by-election is the central forces are working in coordination with the Bengal BJP leaders, not the state police," she said. "... They (central forces) are working with BJP leaders, influencing the voters to vote for the BJP. And today we did not get a hearing before the election commission of India," she alleged. In its memorandum, the TMC alleged that Sukanta Majumdar had on November 7 delivered a "false, derogatory and defamatory speech during an election rally in poll-bound Taldangra" and demanded action against him. "Majumdar has also insulted the State Emblem of India and the State Police by stating that police personnel should replace the Emblem on their uniforms with icons resembling footwear," the memorandum said.

Dev said while the BJP talks of nationalism, its leaders make derogatory remarks against the national symbol. "A minister of the Union Government is saying what to the state police? Take off your Ashoka symbol and put a chappal there. This kind of derogatory remarks calls for serious action from the EC," she said. "Given the campaigning ends on Monday, we expect immediate action so that there is a free and fair byelection in the state of Bengal," she added. TMC leaders, in their memorandum, urged the poll panel to issue appropriate directions to BJP and its leaders to desist from making any further "unverified, defamatory, and inflammatory" statements against the State Police and TMC. They also urged the EC to direct Majumdar to issue an unconditional apology. Bypolls for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal - Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra, will be held on November 13. In another memorandum, the TMC expressed concern regarding the deployment of central forces during the byelections. They quoted sub-section C of Section 8.5 of the Election Commission of India's Manual on Force Deployment in Elections 2023, which says: "Every CAPF team should be provided with a representative of the local police from the time of their induction till the completion of the electoral process so that they could do their duty well because of their knowledge of the terrain and local language". "This provision underscores the importance of balanced force deployment and coordination between CAPF personnel and local state police for the conduct of free and fair elections. "However, it has been brought to our notice that CAPF personnel alone, without the presence of the state police, are engaging in various illegal activities at the behest of their political masters (BJP)," the TMC alleged. It sought to know the current ratio of CAPF to state police personnel deployed in West Bengal for the byelections, and specific duties and responsibilities that have been assigned to the CAPF and state police personnel during the electoral process. "Are the reported actions of CAPF personnel in line with the guidelines prescribed by the ECI? What are the legal consequences for any deviation from the prescribed guidelines, particularly in scenarios where such deviations may compromise the fairness and integrity of the elections?" "Given the gravity of these allegations, we urge the Commission to take immediate cognisance of the matter and provide clarity on the deployment protocols. We look forward to your prompt response and any necessary corrective measures to uphold the sanctity of the elections," the party said.