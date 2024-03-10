TMC strengthens grassroots presence with line units in tea gardens of North Bengal

Alipurduar: The Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU) has established line units in tea gardens across Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Implemented in Indong, Chalsa and Nagaisuri tea gardens of Jalpaiguri district, this decision by the Central Committee aims to fortify the party’s organisation at the grassroots level.

Joseph Munda, general secretary of the organisation, stated: “Units have already been established in Chalsa, Indong and Nageshwari gardens. We have a unit committee in every garden. However, a tea garden is extensive, with many gardens having two booths. Given the numerous worker line disclaimers, creating a line unit of 15-20 people within each garden will alleviate the pressure on the main unit of the garden. Moreover, workers can reach every household along the worker line throughout the year. Our Central Committee has decided to establish communication with the workers up to the booth level once and for all. Additionally, all the development projects of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be easily communicated to every individual.” Munda further elaborated that similar line units will be instituted in all tea estates of North Bengal within the next week, as tea worker leaders return from the brigade’s public meeting.

In the Lok Sabha constituencies of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, tea garden votes wield significant influence. Currently, most tea gardens in North Bengal have TCBSU garden units. The formation of line units is seen as crucial by Trinamool leaders who have, over the past decade, voiced concerns about opposition parties misrepresenting state government development projects as Central initiatives.

The line units are expected to serve as a direct communication channel between the Central Committee and workers up to the booth level, facilitating the quick resolution of issues within each garden. By being the first to notice any problems with the garden authorities, these line units are poised to efficiently address challenges and contribute to the swift resolution of labour-related concerns.