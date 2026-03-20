TMC strengthens base in Balurghat as 500 join INTTUC

BALURGHAT: A day after the announcement of Trinamool Congress candidate Arpita Ghosh for the Balurghat Assembly Constituency, the party received a boost with a large-scale joining programme on Wednesday evening. Around 500 people from various political parties joined the party’s labour wing, the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), in her presence.



The development is being seen as an early sign of consolidation ahead of the Assembly elections.

The mass induction is expected to boost the morale of the Trinamool Congress in Balurghat, a Constituency known for closely fought contests. Party leaders believe that strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level will play a crucial role in the upcoming polls.

Several local leaders attended the event, including district INTTUC president Namijur Rahaman, Balurghat Town TMC president Subhas Chaki, INTTUC town president Mithun Niyogi and block president Rajib Das.