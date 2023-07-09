TMC starts preparations for Rajya Sabha elections

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday kicked off its preparations for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on July 24. The proposers completed the necessary formalities of sending Rajya Sabha members to the state legislative Assembly on Sunday as the names of the candidates who will be contesting in the Rajya Sabha are expected to be announced in a day or two.



On Saturday, the Trinamool Congress asked its MLAs who will be acting as proposers to turn up at the Assembly for the necessary formalities.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh, Deputy Chief Whip Tapas Roy and state president Subratta Bakshi were present for the management of the entire process. There were 10 proposers for each of the names.

The Election Commission of India has recently announced the dates for holding biennial elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of 10 members retiring between July 28 and August 18, 2023. Six of these 10 members are from Bengal. Five of them — Derek O Brien, Dola Sen, Susmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Shanta Chhetri are from Trinamool Congress while Pradip Bhattacharjee is from Congress.

Bye-election to the Council of States from Bengal is also scheduled on July 24 as a vacancy has been created due to the resignation of Louzinho Faleiro.

The nomination process has already started and TMC is likely to submit the nomination on Wednesday.

The proposers who could not turn up on Sunday have been asked to come on Wednesday for the necessary formalities.