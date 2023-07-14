TMC starts digital campaign ‘exposing’ BJP’s strategy of destroying democracy

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has kicked off a three-part series digital campaign highlighting how the BJP-led Central government has allegedly mocked the integrity of well-established institutions and created a disaster for Indian democracy.

Taking to its social media, the ruling party started a digital campaign to create more awareness among people regarding how the BJP is allegedly distorting the fabric of democracy.

In its first and second parts, TMC highlighted what it termed as the “lofty” promises made in BJP’s 2014 manifesto which includes jobs, justice and smart cities.

The campaign pointed out that unemployment has allegedly reached a 45-year record high.

It highlighted how costs of essential items soared

across states with retail inflation hitting as high as 7.8 per cent and wholesale inflation to 15.08 per cent.

Further, in its second part of the digital campaign, TMC wrote, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah, has been at the forefront of exploiting the volatility of Indian politics to engineer defections in its favour. Their craven and amoralistic grab of power in the dead of the night will be a dark spot in India’s political history.”

TMC highlighted that in Manipur, in 2017, BJP won 21 out of 60 seats and Congress won 28 seats.

BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sharma, Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar camped in the state, holding parleys. After hectic negotiations, BJP and ally NPP’s four MLAs, five MLAs from regional parties and one Congress MLA, formed the government.

In Meghalaya, in 2018, the Congress won with 21 seats, BJP ally NPP won 19 seats while BJP won just two seats. BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju and Himanta Biswa Sarma negotiated with regional leaders to secure their support for government formation. The NPP-led regional alliance, with the support of 34 MLAs, formed the govt, the campaign material read.

For Goa, in 2017, Congress won as the largest party with 17 out of 40 seats; BJP finished second with 13 seats. BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Manohar Parikar started negotiations with regional allies MGP and GFP. GFP allied with the BJP to form the government. In 2019, 10 out of Congress’s 15 remaining MLAs (2 Congress MLAs had joined the BJP earlier) defected to the BJP. In 2022, former chief minister Digambar Kamat, former leader of Opposition Michael Lobo along with 8 Congress MLAs joined the BJP.