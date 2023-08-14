TMC starts campaigning for Dhupguri Assembly by-election

Jalpaiguri: On the heels of announcing a candidate for the Dhupguri Assembly by-election, the Jalpaiguri district Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started campaigning as well. As part of this, postering and wall writings aimed at wrestling this Assembly seat from the BJP have already commenced. The recently-appointed members of Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) will be actively engaged in the campaign. District Trinamool president Mahua Gope shared this with the media following the formation of the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Board on Monday.



In the previous Assembly elections, BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Roy had emerged victorious from this seat, defeating Trinamool candidate Mitali Roy by a margin of approximately 4,000 votes. However, on July 25, former Army personnel and BJP MLA from Dhupaguri passed away. Last week, the Election Commission had announced by-elections for the Dhupguri Assembly seat and following this announcement, political activities had begun.

BJP is yet to announce the candidate. Trinamool, on the other hand, has gone a step ahead by launching its campaign with the announcement of Nirmal Chandra Roy, a history professor at Dhupguri Girls College, as their candidate.

Mahua Gope said: “We are fully prepared for the by-elections. We are resolute in our determination to secure victory for our party’s candidate in this seat. The newly-elected members of Panchayats, Panchayat Samiti, and Zilla Parishads will be entrusted with campaign responsibilities. Starting from August 17, they will engage in public relations and door-to-door campaigns in Dhupguri.” The student, youth, ST, SC, OBC cells and women’s organisations will also be actively involved. Nomination papers for the Dhupguri by-election will be submitted on August 16.