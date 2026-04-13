TMC star campaigner Dev sparks frenzy in Kumarganj roadshow

BALURGHAT: Campaigning in South Dinajpur intensified on Sunday as actor-turned-politician and Ghatal MP Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, drew massive crowds during a high-voltage roadshow in Kumarganj Assembly constituency.

Dressed in a khaki shirt and black sunglasses, the Trinamool Congress star campaigner electrified the atmosphere as he toured the area alongside party candidate Toraf Hossain Mondal. From early morning, eager supporters crowded rooftops and lined the streets in large numbers, waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the film star-turned-MP. The roadshow, which stretched from Chakramra to Kumarganj bus stand, witnessed an overwhelming turnout, virtually bringing the area to a standstill.

Scenes of near-chaos unfolded as thousands of people, including youths, women and elderly residents, flooded the roads despite the intense heat.

Security personnel struggled to control the swelling crowd as Dev acknowledged supporters by waving, greeting them with folded hands and engaging directly with the public.

The crowd’s enthusiasm peaked as the actor distributed autographs, waved continuously and tossed flowers towards supporters.

Many attempted to take selfies, creating moments of frenzy along the route.

His strong connection with the masses was evident throughout the procession, as cheers and slogans echoed across the constituency.

Parallelly, the Trinamool Congress stepped up its campaign through its “Pratigya Stambho” (Pledge Pillar) programme across key areas including Balurghat, Gangarampur and Tapan, outlining its development agenda ahead of the Assembly elections.

In Tapan Assembly constituency, party candidate Chintamoni Biha inaugurated the “Pratigya Stambho,” detailing commitments such as improved road infrastructure, drinking water supply, development of bus stands and beautification of the Bolla Kali Temple. She also interacted with locals and took part in traditional activities, underscoring grassroots engagement.

With a blend of star appeal and focused grassroots outreach, the Trinamool Congress has intensified its campaign push in South Dinajpur, aiming to consolidate voter support in the run-up to the Assembly polls.