TMC stages stir against Sushil Modi’s remark

Trinamool Congress organised protests in various locations of the Cooch Behar district on Wednesday against the controversial comments made by BJP central leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi. Supporters of Trinamool Chatra Parishad joined the protest in front of the Rajbari Gate in Cooch Behar. Members of the Cooch Behar Bar Association also participated in the protest, expressing their dissatisfaction.

On Wednesday, Trinamool Chatra Parishad organised a protest in front of the Rajbari Gate in Cooch Behar. District Trinamool Students' Union president Anirban Sarkar stated: "Sushil Modi's comments about the Maharaja of Cooch Behar are utterly disrespectful to. If he fails to offer a proper apology soon, this movement will grow stronger."

In addition, the Cooch Behar Bar Association also protested against this incident and also paid floral tributes to the statue of Cooch Behar Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan, situated in front of the Cooch Behar District Court.

Anand Jyoti Majumdar, a senior advocate of the Bar Association, stated: "The thoughts of the Maharaja of Cooch Behar were always focused on the well-being of the people here. The Maharajas were responsible for establishing various institutions such as hospitals and colleges. We are protesting against these insulting remarks made without understanding the history of this place.”