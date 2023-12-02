TMC stages stir against BJP’s anti-tribal activities

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday held demonstrations in all the districts in Bengal protesting BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s obnoxious remark where the ruling party claimed that tribals were insulted.



Trinamool Congress on Saturday once again accused the BJP of dividing people along religious lines. It alleged that the BJP indulges in divisive politics. In a post on X (formerly twitter), Trinamool Congress wrote: “The BJP is engaging in divisive politics, disparaging marginalized communities, specifically the Tribals and Adivasis. We will not tolerate this injustice against our Tribal brothers and sisters.”

Trinamool Congress also said that people have joined in large numbers to protest against the objectionable remark of Adhikari.

“A protest has commenced, and the people of Birbhum are actively joining to uphold their rights! We stand resolute against the BJP’s anti-tribal actions!” Trinamool said on its social media post.

Trinamool Congress accused Adhikari of insulting tribals by allegedly calling them “impure” and threatened to organise booth-level protests against the same in the coming days. Condemning BJP’s “anti-tribal mindset”, state minister and TMC’s tribal leader Birbaha Hansda on Friday said: “At the Assembly today, BJP leaders said that those who had held a protest at the spot yesterday and the day before were untouchables. I belong to the Adivasi community and was protesting with other MLAs on the spot. I want to ask BJP MLAs why they have insulted us yet again. In the past, Suvendu Adhikari said that Debnath Hansda and I deserved a place beneath his feet. Time and again, the BJP insults the tribals. From ignoring the plight of the tribals in Manipur to remaining silent over the shameful incident in Madhya Pradesh where BJP associates urinated on a tribal.”