TMC stages protest, blocks BJP’s ‘rath yatra’

Cooch Behar: The TMC staged a sit-in protest in front of the BJP party office, disrupting the BJP’s ‘rath yatra’. On Monday, TMC Cooch Behar district president Abhijit De Bhowmik led a procession and joined the protest in front of the BJP district party office.



The BJP’s ‘bikshit bharat rath yatra’ was scheduled to start from the BJP party office in Cooch Behar on Monday, with the message of various development schemes of the Central government. However, despite police permission, the BJP could not proceed with the ‘rath yatra’.

Earlier on Monday, TMC workers marched and gathered at the BJP party office premises, initiating a protest.

Bhowmik said: “This is a communal ‘rath yatra’; it is a BJP funeral procession. We have gathered in front of the BJP party office to prevent this ‘rath yatra’ from proceeding. Those withholding the MGNREGS work money and housing scheme funds of the common people are pushing the poor into darkness. They attempt to spread the wrong message among the people by organising communal ‘rath yatras’. Let the BJP leaders, MPs, and ministers here give an account of what they have done for the people.”

Cooch Behar district BJP president Sukumar Roy said: “Trinamool is doing all this out of fear, but the Rath Yatra will proceed. On Wednesday, we will resume the ‘rath yatra’.”