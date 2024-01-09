TMC snubs Suvendu for questioning Abhishek’s effort to clear old age pension in his constituency

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday, tore into the ruling dispensation at the Centre and attacked BJP leader Suvendu Adhilkari for seeking a probe into Abhishek Banerjee’s effort to clear old age pension to more than 76000 people of his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.



Senior TMC leader Aroop Biswas slammed Adhikari for seeking a probe into Banerjee’s recent clearance of the old age pension scheme. “Abhishek Banerjee has worked hard and set up Diamond Harbour as a model Lok Sabha constituency. The effort to stand by elderly residents was a part of his ongoing efforts to care for the people of the constituency. Why are the BJP and Suvendu Adhikari angered by his efforts? Banerjee had to figure out a way to clear the rightful dues of the people of Bengal since the zamindars of Delhi blocked Bengal’s fund,” he said.During a press conference, Biswas asserted that Suvendu Adhikari and the BJP may continue their malicious propaganda but Abhishek Banerjee will continue with his efforts to transform Diamond Harbour into a model constituency. “I appeal that nobody should fall for their provocation. They know that the people of Bengal have rejected them,” said Biswas.

He added: “Central funds to the tune of Rs 1.20 lakh crore are still pending and these are used for welfare schemes such as old-age pension scheme and widow pension scheme. Of this, Rs 7,000 crore is pending under the MGNREGA scheme and Rs 8,500 crore is pending under Awas Yojana. Why is Suvendu Adhikari missing when poor labourers of Bengal are deprived of their wages despite working under the MGNREGA scheme? He is only available for commenting against Abhishek Banerjee.”

Biswas alleged that BJP does not work for the people but continues to malign Bengal at every step while trying to cover up their own crimes. “I want to ask the BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya– why did you remain mum when IT Cell members were accused of gangrape in IIT-BHU?” asked Biswas.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “The BJP-led Central government has withheld Bengal’s funds to cause a roadblock in Bengal’s development and deprive the people of the state. Amid such a situation, Abhishek Banerjee took this humanitarian step to look after the elderly residents in his constituency and demonstrated that a political leader can keep his promises.”

Ghosh further stated: “BJP leaders like Amit Malviya and Suvendu Adhikari engaged in false propaganda. How can FIR-named Suvendu Adhikari make such bizarre statements? Yesterday, he claimed that he wrote to the Income Tax department. However, the money transferred to senior citizens by Abhishek was done through cheques and bank transfers. Everything is on record. Where is the basis for the claims that black money is being used for financial assistance?”

“While BJP talks about the Income Tax department, central agencies such as CBI-ED should first conduct raids at CBI FIR-named Suvendu Adhikari’s house. Will the CBI not probe him because he is in the BJP?” Ghosh asked.