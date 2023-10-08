TMC snubs Suvendu for ‘cheap theatrics’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, on Sunday, accused BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of indulging in “cheap theatrics”.



Kunal Ghosh posted on his X account: “Yesterday, MoS @SadhviNiranjan made a claim that actors are better than Trinamool leaders. Guess what? @SuvenduWB seems to have embraced this wisdom from his political masters and is now coercing @BJP4Bengal members to dress in Trinamool colours for the sake of theatrical charades. After all, leaders in comfy air-conditioned offices also need to do something creative to chase those hits and clicks on X (Twitter).”

Adhikari, who is the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, earlier raised questions on the sit-in demonstration by TMC outside Raj Bhavan. Taking a dig at BJP whose central ministers refused to meet a TMC delegation in Delhi, Trinamool posted on X: “Every time we pose questions to BJP’s Zamindars, they evade them. Shri Giriraj Singh escaped. MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti continues to avoid meeting the people of Bengal. The Governor of Bengal ran away. Now, @DrSukantaBJP, you make baseless claims, boast about your powers, and play politics at the expense of innocent people. @BJP4India, stop being a party of escapists and release Bengal’s funds.” TMC has also circulated a telephonic conversation between two women. One of them is a resident of Haroa in North 24-Parganas who had supposedly called BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal and asked if funds could be arranged for the 100 days work. The voice, purportedly of Pal, was heard denying.