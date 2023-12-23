TMC snubs Suvendu for ‘anti-state govt’ remarks

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticised BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his comments that the state government is cracking down on government employees.



Suvendu on Friday wrote on X: “Even after 300 WB Govt Employees are allowed by the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court to hold sit-in-dharna at Nabanna Bus Stop from December 22 to December 24, WB Govt is deploying hundreds of Police personnel to corner them. Democracy was always under threat under Lady Kim’s reign of intimidation, now Judiciary is also being trampled upon.

The WB Govt Employees will hold peaceful protest from tomorrow after acquiring legal permission but the State Govt wants to push them back with all their might. How shameful..”

Retorting to his claims, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on X: “While LoP @SuvenduWB sheds crocodile tears, let’s not forget how protestors have, quite literally, been bulldozed in BJP-ruled states; how 2/3 of the Opposition MPs have been suspended for demanding accountability from the Modi Government; how the Supreme Court’s verdicts have been openly flouted and legal barricades have been bypassed at will. Is democracy not in jeopardy then?”

“Adhikari’s ostensible objection to the police presence raises serious doubts about his true motives. Was he scheming to incite chaos outside Nabanna by orchestrating the entry of disruptive elements? His protests seem less about defending democracy and more like a contrived act to manipulate the narrative!”