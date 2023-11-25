TMC snubs Sukanta for deriding BGBS, asks him to address fund blockade issue

Kolkata: With the BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar calling the recently concluded Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) a drama, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has rebutted, asking the latter to instead address the issue of fund blockade for Bengal by the Centre.



Recently, Sukanta took to his social media X account to deride the BGBS. He called the event a drama and remarked that no investments were received though this event. He also told the media that the way Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the issue of fund blockade at the event, it made no sense since industrialists such as Ambani have nothing to with it and will probably think poorly of the state government.

Reacting to his comments, TMC MP Shashi Panja wrote on X: “@DrSukantaBJP, how about you save these hoax and baseless statements for your party leader’s concerns? For once you should address the alarming issue of Bengal’s blocked funds apart from fanning the flames of political hatred. Such despicable play of dirty politics must stop!”

Recently, the TMC had also snubbed state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for calling the BGBS a “jamboree” at public expense. TMC had criticised the comment, pointing out that GDP of the state has been growing at 12.6%, outpacing the national average.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had claimed that Suvendu himself has debunked his “misguided attempt to discredit BGBS and its undeniable achievements”. Ghosh claimed that Bengal’s GDP has been growing at 12.6 per cent, outpacing the national average.

“It increased threefold from ₹4.74 lakh crore in 2011 to ₹14.44 lakh crore in 2020-21. Over 75% of the West Bengal GVA comes from industries and manufacturing. The

State is home to India’s second highest number of MSMEs,” he wrote on X.