TMC snubs Rly for denying spl train to ferry deprived beneficiaries to Delhi

Kolkata: Following the announcement by Eastern Railways that it is unable to provide a special train to Trinamool Congress (TMC) for ferrying the deprived beneficiaries to Delhi to protest against Centre’s fund blockade, the ruling party of the state has condemned the move, calling it another ploy by the Modi government to scuttle the protest.



Hundreds of beneficiaries reached Kolkata from districts on Friday morning and were accommodated at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. These beneficiaries were scheduled to reach Delhi before the protest on October 2 and 3. However, by Friday evening Eastern Railway issued a notice regretting that it will not be able to provide a special train.

The Easter Railway’s notice shared by TMC read: “In reference to your letter regarding requirement of 01 (One) Special train Ex Howrah on 30.09.2023 has been examined and it is informed that the coaches as per desired rake composition is not available at present.” Further, the Railway, it was learnt, has also informed that the refund for the bookings will be processed soon.

TMC MP and party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee who is leading the protest wrote on X: “SHOCKING DISPLAY OF DECEIT: The BJP govt shamelessly denied to provide a special train after accepting the deposit. This blatant obstruction of WB’s right to protest for their rightful dues is a glaring testament to their FEAR. Love seeing them COWER BEFORE THE PEOPLE OF WB.”

TMC MP Derek O Brien wrote on X: “PM@narendramodi since you scurry around the country, flagging off trains and inaugurating platforms, you may want to tell us more about these DIRTY TRICKS”

TMC wrote on its X account: “Yet ANOTHER piteous attempt to stop us! The Eastern Railway authorities have denied our request for a special train to take the deprived MGNREGA and Awas Yojana beneficiaries to Delhi. However, their devious tactics won’t deter our commitment to secure Bengal’s rightful dues! Our fight for justice shall reach Delhi, under any circumstances. Jitna bhi rokne ki koshish karlo, HUM DATTE RAHENGE, JHUKENGE NAHI!”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that his party condemns this move and that the senior leaders will soon take a decision on the next course of action. He said this clearly shows that the Centre is scared. Other TMC leaders such as Tapas Roy said that the Centre continues with its politics of deprivation. TMC leader Bratya Basu too condemned the Railway for denying a special train to ferry the deprived beneficiaries to Delhi.