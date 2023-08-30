TMC snubs PM Modi, says he failed to defend India’s interest

Ahead of the Parliamentary elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fired broadsides at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly failing to defend India’s interest by not sending a strong message to China after the latter published a ‘standard map’ showing Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as part of their territory.

The stakes have increased ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as 26 Opposition parties have now teamed up to oust the BJP from the Centre. TMC, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, is also part of the INDIA

bloc which seeks to fight the Modi government. Amidst this, TMC has launched a scathing attack where it criticised the Prime Minister for failing to defend the interest of the country.

TMC took to its social media account and questioned the alleged silence by the PM over the issue of China releasing a map to claim Arunachal Pradesh as a part of its territory. The map was published on August 28 by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

TMC was quick to point out that this happened within days of PM Modi meeting the President of China, Xi Jinping, at the side-lines of the BRICS summit.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Jawhar Sircar called the move by China a “calculated insult”.

He said that China is harping on Modi’s ego since they know that Modi is so keen to be projected as the world’s top-most leader through the G20 that he will not react to this by engaging in a dialogue with Xi Jinping.

“Modi is in a deity mode,” he remarked, adding that China made an official claim but India only issued a warning through a “middle-level bureaucrat” saying that we took umbrage to it.

“In diplomacy, they watch your strength, attitude and proclivity to go as far as

possible,” he remarked.

Sircar is of the opinion that Modi was given shabby treatment at the BRICS summit where he was performing a subordinate role to the President of China.

“He (Modi) doesn’t have it in him to defend the interest of India,” he opined.

Another TMC Rajya Sabha member, Sushmita Dev said: “First Doklam, and then Galwan and yet the PM continues to give a clean chit to China saying there were no incursions. This map exposes the hollow and empty rhetoric the BJP uses before elections. Within a few days, India will host the G20 summit in Delhi. Will PM Modi have bilateral talks with the Chinese president? I hope that he realises as a citizen of the country that territorial integrity is

central to our politics and foreign policy. The entire nation is facing a serious threat from a belligerent China.”