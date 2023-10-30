TMC snubs BJP leaders for remarks on Jyotipriya’s arrest

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and senior party leader Chandrima Bhattacharya attacked BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh on social media after the latter issued statements on the arrest of state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick.



Launching a scathing attack on the Leader of the opposition Adhikari, Ghosh in a post on X wrote: “LoP @SuvenduWB has become the poster child of the Bengali proverb, Chorer Mayer Boro Gola (rogues supplant justice). Well, in case you were wondering, this is what the people of Bengal will remember you as. In the realm of politics, where loyalty’s the creed, Suvendu Adhikari stands, a curious case indeed.”

Referring to Narada sting operation video where Adhikari was purportedly seen taking money on camera, Ghosh said: “Caught on camera, a traitor’s sly charade. In the Narada sting, his reputation decayed. A named accused in Saradha’s twisted plot, Blackmail and coercion, he’s claimed quite a lot. Sudipto Sen, the chief, was his target for the play. To line his pockets, in the most corrupt of ways.”

Meanwhile, Chandrima Bhattacharya took on Dilip Ghosh for the latter’s statement on the arrested forest minister. “Dilip Ghosh = BJP’s reject+weak leader. @BJP4India’s former VP is no longer HM @AmitShah’s favorite, so he pouted quietly for a few months after losing his status, but then suddenly found his voice, scared to lose his MP ticket. It seems he’s the one hopping on a single leg!” she stated.