TMC snubs BJP for ‘mocking’ plight of a bereaved mother

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday slammed the BJP claiming that the saffron party mocked the plight of a mother who had lost her only son due to ongoing junior doctors’ cease work.



The ruling party in Bengal claimed that a man from Hooghly’s Haripal also died due to the non-availability of proper treatment.

TMC said that on Monday night a video went viral wherein Kabita Das, the mother of the deceased Konnagar resident Bikram Bhattacharya, was seen questioning the lies of a doctor who falsely claimed that the youth had received medical treatment after he met

with an accident.

“Reacting to the video, Bengal BJP insinuated in a social media post that the entire video had been staged. Bengal BJP’s move to trivialise the pain of a mother who lost her son also exposes the hypocrisy of the saffron party’s stand on the rights of women,” TMC said.

Calling the BJP as “Bangla-Birodhi”, Trinamool Congress accused the saffron party of unleashing “inhuman and vulture politics” as they “shamelessly mocked” the plight of a mother who lost her only son due to lack of essential

medical care.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale wrote on X: “Just because Modi cannot speak a word without a teleprompter doesn’t mean normal people do the same. It takes an immense amount of shamelessness & cruelty to mock the pain of a mother who lost her child as “drama”. But that’s normal for BJP - a party filled with misogynists & led by tadipars who will stoop to any

level for politics.”

Riju Dutta, another TMC spokesperson wrote on X: “BJP is a shameless Party! Their boss didn’t shed a single tear for the mothers and sisters of Manipur and continues to remain

mum till date.

It is no surprise that his MINIONS would go to the extent of calling the plight and suffering of the mother a drama. Modi & his minions are cruel of the highest form.”

TMC also stated that another incident of a patient’s death occurred due to lack of proper treatment.

“This time, a man from Haripal, Hooghly, lost his life after being denied the treatment he desperately needed. We have always acknowledged the concerns behind the protests, but how many more lives must be lost before the medical fraternity rises to the occasion and fulfills its duty?” asked the ruling party in Bengal.