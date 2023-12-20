TMC snubs BJP for ‘failing’ to ensure women’s safety

With the BJP celebrating a “splendid year of Nari Sashaktikaran under the Modi government”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a dig at the saffron brigade highlighting the number of incidents of violence against women this year in the country.

The BJP took to social media and shared a video which highlighted how women have been supposedly empowered under the BJP government at the Centre.

TMC leader Shashi Panja took to social media to highlight some of the incidents of violence against women in 2023. She recalled the incident where women were paraded naked on the streets of Manipur during the

riots there.

She wrote on X: “Female wrestlers were manhandled by Delhi Police for protesting against the sexual misconduct of a BJP MP. NCRB report showed a 4% increase in crimes against women with 4,45,256 cases – one every 51 minutes. BJP leaders actively perpetrated atrocities against women. Reservation bill was passed without any set timeframe. Women MPs were silenced for questioning the ruling dispensation. Indeed, 2023 was the year for women DiSempowerment!”

On the contrary, such a comment from TMC also comes in the wake of an NCRB report that stated Kolkata as the safest city in India for the third consecutive year. The city recorded the least number of cognizable offenses per lakh population among all the metropolises in India.

The NCRB report also revealed a disturbing national trend pertaining to a significant rise in crimes against women. The nationwide data indicates a four per cent increase in crimes against women in 2022 compared to the previous year.