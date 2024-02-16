TMC snubs BJP & CPI(M) for trying to create unrest in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: The BJP and CPI(M) leaders and workers created a ruckus and tried to create tension by marching towards Sandeshkhali and the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Bashirhat on Thursday.

With the BJP and the CPI(M) staging agitation and conducting rallies concerning the Sandeshkhali incident, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, after exiting Raj Bhavan, said: “Both the parties are deliberately trying to create trouble there and disturb peace. Suvendu Adhikari is competing with his party president Sukanta Majumder to hog the limelight.” Ghosh alleged: “The CPI(M) has no business protesting given the number of genocides committed during the Left Front rule such as Sainbari, Marichjhapi, Bijon Setu massacre etc. Today, they are acting like saints.”

He said that if indeed the allegations of atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali were true and were continuing for long then why didn’t the CPI(M) and the BJP raise it before? “Trinamool’s organisation has always been weak at Sandeshkhali where the CPI(M) had a stronghold. Why then did the former CPI(M) MLA of Sandeshkhali, Nirapad Sardar not raise the issue before?” he questioned. Commenting on eminent personalities raising their voice against the Sandeshkhali incident, Kunal said: “Where were these people during the time of Singur, Nanur, Nandigram issues? When today there is no real incident, they are acting at the behest of Opposition parties”.

A few days ago BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs were prevented from going to Sandeshkhali for suspected law and order deterioration. Again on Thursday Adhikari tried to reach Sandeshkhali with two other MLAs. But they were intercepted by the police at Rampur area in North 24-Parganas.

Despite Adhikari claiming that he is going to Sandeshkhlai with less than three others which is not a violation of Section 144 CrPC. However, police informed Adhikari that his presence in Sandeshkhali might trigger tension in the area again and thus he cannot be allowed to go to Sandeshkhali. When Adhikari was not allowed to move towards Sandeshkhali, he along with other BJP leaders started agitation and sit-in demonstration. After a couple of hours, he returned to Kolkata. The CPI(M) leaders on Thursday arranged a rally which was led by Sujan Chakraborty in Bashirhat.