TMC snubs Bengal Guv Bose for acting as a ‘BJP agent’

Kolkata: With Governor C V Ananda Bose sending two letters in a sealed envelope to the Centre and the state government on Saturday night, the ruling party in the state has accused Bose of working as a BJP agent and deliberately getting into a conflict with the state.



On Saturday, the state government and Trinamool Congress were apparently ruffled by the statement of the Governor that the people of the state ought to wait for a midnight action. With Bose hardly shedding any light on the context, his statement stoked speculations in the political circles. The state’s Education minister Bratya Basu even mocked the statement on social media writing “New Vampire in the town!.”.

However, the Governor seems to have stuck to his words and has sent a letter in a closed envelope to Nabanna and to the Central government. As to what the content of the letter is, is yet unknown. But this very act now has led to a sparring between TMC and BJP.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said the Governor’s latest act of sending confidential letters at midnight stems from his wish to be in the “good books of BJP with an eye on a plum posting in New Delhi as a reward”. “The Governor is destroying the state’s higher education sector by violating all rules, statutes and

constitutional provisions. Despite the state pointing out the anomalies in his action, he appears nonchalant and has adopted a confrontationist stance because of the support of BJP,” Sen said.

Responding to the TMC’s allegations, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said: “The Governor is trying to clean up the mess created by TMC in the higher education sector in the last decade. He is working overtime to end the era of politicisation, intimidation and threat on campuses of state universities.” The development also comes at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is planning a Cabinet reshuffle and has sought the nod of the Governor for the same. On Saturday evening, the state chief secretary H K Dwivedi visited Raj Bhavan for a meeting.

The Governor, through a recent video message, swore that he would fight to the last to make the state universities free of corruption and violence. Bose alleged that five V-Cs appointed by him were intimidated by the education department and forced to resign out of fear.