TMC snatches cooperative from CPI(M) in Singur

Kolkata: After 35 years, Trinamool Congress (TMC) snatched a victory from the CPI(M) in the cooperative election in Hooghly’s Singur.

The ruling party in Bengal managed to win all the 45 seats in the local Gobindapur cooperative society. CPI(M) and BJP failed to get a single seat.

The CPI(M) managed to retain the cooperative society for long on the land of Singur that had become the foundation for the ruling Trinamool Congress to come to power in 2011. The local MLA Beacharam Manna has given the credit of the victory to the people of Singur. It was alleged that there were corruption charges against the CPI(M) run cooperative.

Earlier this year, the TMC had also secured a spectacular win in a cooperative election in East Midnapore boosting the confidence of the local party leaders.The ruling party in Bengal swept the Cooperative Society election under Ramanimohan Maiti Gram Panchayat in Mahishadal block.

There were around 1300 voters and as many as 122 candidates contested elections. The election was held in 61 seats out of which TMC secured 36 seats and the Opposition won 25 seats.

TMC won Kaurda Samabay Krishi Unnayan Samiti elections in Egra I Block in the same district as well.