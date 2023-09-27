TMC slams MP govt over rape of 12-year-old girl

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday slammed the Madhya Pradesh BJP government over the rape of a 12-year-old girl and said although the issue of women’s empowerment finds special mention in speeches by leaders of the saffron party, cases of violence against women continue to haunt the country.

“The dismal state of women’s safety in BJP-ruled states shocks the nation yet again! In Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl, who had been sexually assaulted and was in a state of distress with visible injuries, was found seeking assistance on the streets of Badnagar Road,” the AITC posted on X.

Reacting to the alleged rape of a Dalit minor girl in Uttar Pradesh, TMC, in another post on X, said: “In a nation plagued by the harrowing lack of women’s safety,@BJP4India’s dark reign continues to extract a horrifying toll. An 8-year-old Dalit girl brutally raped in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and a desperate 12-year-old girl forced to knock on doors for help in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh after a gruesome sexual assault. How much longer will the BJP escape culpability for their inability to ensure justice and security of our daughters, sisters and mothers who are now easy targets to be exploited without consequence?”

“While ‘Nari Shakti’ finds a special mention in PM @narendramodi’s speeches, the reality shows how spine-chilling cases of VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN continue to haunt our country. CM @ChouhanShivraj’s INABILITY to secure the lives of our women speaks volumes about his priorities!” it added.

Reacting to the allegations, West Bengal BJP unit said the TMC should first look into its backyard as the state has one of the most dismal track records regarding women’s safety and law and order issues.

“The TMC should not speak about women’s safety and security in other states. First, it should concentrate on the law and order situation in Bengal. Incidents of rapes and atrocities against women are rampant in the state,” BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.