EC rejected TMC's allegation of inaction on complaints; TMC refutes claim of acting 'within 20 hours,' calls it a 'LIE'

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly criticized the Election Commission (EC) for what it calls a delayed response to its complaints concerning the ongoing bypolls in West Bengal, accusing the poll body of acting in favor of the BJP. The TMC had approached the EC on November 9, raising concerns about alleged illegal activities by central armed police forces (CAPF) and controversial remarks made by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

While the TMC demanded urgent intervention, the EC responded by claiming it acted within 20 hours of receiving the complaint. In a reply to TMC leader Derek O’Brien, the EC described the allegations as "completely baseless" and "devoid of facts," emphasizing its prompt response to the complaints. The commission further stated it had directed the West Bengal CEO to address the CAPF deployment issue, ensuring that each quick reaction team (QRT) included state police personnel, as required by the law.

However, TMC MP Saket Gokhale dismissed the EC's statement, alleging that the poll body had not responded to their concerns until the last minute. Gokhale accused the EC of becoming a "wing of the BJP," citing the timing of the appointment, which was set just 90 minutes before the bypoll campaign ended. He claimed this timing rendered their concerns effectively moot.

The TMC’s complaints also focused on the alleged intimidation of voters by CAPF personnel, who were said to be operating without the mandated presence of state police and entering private residences to influence voting in favor of the BJP. In addition, the party highlighted Majumdar’s remarks during a rally in Taldangra, where he reportedly insulted the state police and suggested replacing the national emblem with symbols resembling footwear.

Despite these serious allegations, the EC’s response indicated it had taken timely action, coordinating with the state officials to address the CAPF issue. However, the TMC expressed frustration at the EC’s perceived inaction and its failure to issue clear directives to the BJP and CAPF personnel.

With the bypolls for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal scheduled for November 13, the dispute over the Election Commission’s handling of the complaints continues to fuel tensions between the TMC and the BJP.