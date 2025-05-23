TMC slams BJP, NCW’s silence over K’taka BJP MLA’s gruesome crime

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday slammed the BJP and National Commission for Women (NCW) for their silence over Karnataka BJP MLA’s gruesome crime.

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna has been arrested by Karnataka police on charges of orchestrating a gangrape of a party worker. It was alleged that the MLA got her raped by three accused. Later, Munirathna urinated on her face and injected her with a substance, telling her that she would suffer for the rest of her life. It was also alleged that the MLA warned her not to reveal details of the incident and directed his associates to drop her back home. It was reported that the victim eventually was found to have contracted a virus.

Ghosh during a Press conference stated: “We knew about the parasite from hell Prajwal Revana. Now, he has his worthy successor in Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna. Are they even human? They are worse than animals. They come to power by repeating lofty claims of Beti Bachao Beti during elections. And later, complaints of gangrape emerge. Not just rape, the woman was urinated upon and injected with virus. Such people are a disgrace to humanity… These are the kind of horrifying allegations emerging against the BJP leader.”

Ghosh raised questions as to why the NCW did not visit the place. “Where is the NCW now? Why aren’t the Central teams going there? Why are BJP leaders quiet? The reason behind their silence is their acceptance towards such activities.

This is BJP’s culture. A few days ago, a 15-year-old Dalit girl was abducted in UP’s Sultanpur and gangraped. Gangrape and murders have become commonplace in UP and other double-engine states. Anti-women BJP should never be supported,” Ghosh added.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X stated: “@BJP4India is overflowing with degenerate scum who have ZERO REGARD for women’s dignity. SEXUAL VIOLENCE is their unofficial party policy. Their Karnataka MLA Munirathna and his accomplices have been booked for gangraping a woman, urinating on her, and injecting her with a virus. If Modi ji had even a shred of remorse, he’d never dare utter “Nari Suraksha” or “Nari Shakti” again. And as always, @NCWIndia sits in deafening silence, complicit in their

servitude to BJP.”