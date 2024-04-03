TMC slams BJP for ‘opportunistic approach’ amid natural calamity

: “He will arrive just in time to solicit votes, as usual. The absence of the central ministers, who reside in the district, was clearly visible. Nevertheless they did not lose a single opportunity to politically capitalise on it from the very next day the disaster struck” stated Jalpaiguri District Trinamool President Mahua Gope, without naming Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister John Barla and other BJP top brass, from a press conference in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday afternoon.

She heaped praise on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for rushing to Jalpaiguri the very night to stand beside the people in distress. Trinamool’s Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy, municipal chairperson Papia Pal, and other district leaders were present at the press conference held at the district Trinamool office.

The district president remarked, “Whenever a natural disaster strikes anywhere in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promptly arrives at the scene.

She also visited here. Since last Sunday, she has been in the district, overseeing the distribution of relief materials to the affected. Trinamool workers are actively assisting the affected population.

However, it’s noticeable that the Prime Minister of this country only visits during election seasons; he remains absent throughout the rest of the year.

He is scheduled to visit again on Thursday, likely to make false promises, as he does during elections. Had the BJP government not withheld funds for the housing scheme, the residents of the Barnish area would have had concrete roofs by now.”