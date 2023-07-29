TMC showcauses Humayun Kabir

Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad Humayun Kabir has been served a show-cause notice by his party for repeatedly issuing statements against it.

He had allegedly waged a revolt against the party ahead of the Panchayat elections. He also threatened to form a board with the help of Independent candidates. He had also issued a statement against the ruling Trinamool Congress on the Panchayat poll violence. His statements did not go down well with senior officials of the party. Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her unhappiness in the Assembly last Thursday on the issue. Banerjee had said: “There is one in Murshidabad’s Rejinagar who belongs to our party. He often revolts against the party. I do not support his activities.”

The show-cause notice reached Humayun’s residence on Saturday morning. He was asked to give his reply within seven days. Humayun said he would give a reply to the party within the stipulated time. As long as his health is alright, he will continue in politics, he added.