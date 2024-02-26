TMC: Shahjahan will be ‘arrested within seven days’

Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, asserted that their party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, against whom allegations of committing atrocities against residents of Sandeshkhali have been levelled, will be arrested in the next seven days.

The party issued a press statement which read: “We thank the hon’ble court for their stance; Trinamool Congress is confident and hopeful that Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested within 7 days by the state police”.

It further stated: “The developments at the Calcutta High Court on Monday vindicated the stand taken by AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee a day earlier, wherein he pointed out how the judiciary had “tied up the stands of the state police” by putting a stay on the ongoing probe, which ultimately prevented Sheikh Shahjahan’s arrest.

However, the Calcutta High Court, on Monday, clarified there is no stay order given by the court on his arrest and that Shahjahan should be arrested by the police.

During press conferences in Delhi and Kolkata, TMC party leaders highlighted how the removal of restrictions by the court on Monday would strengthen the hands of West Bengal Police in ensuring a speedy probe and making the necessary arrests.

While addressing a press conference, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh insisted that it was only after Abhishek Banerjee’s comments that the Hon’ble Court stepped up to clarify their stand and returned police’s right to take action. “The AITC National General Secretary was correct in pointing out how the State Police was not able to advance in the probe due to the High Court’s stay,” he said.

Showing a copy of the stay order to the media, Ghosh said that one must see Para seven of the order. He read: “ ‘Therefore till the appeals are heard and disposed of, orders and directions issued by learned single bench in the impugned order dated 17th January, 2024, shall remain stayed until further orders.’ Para 8 says, ‘It goes without saying that the West Bengal state police shall also be restrained from proceeding with the investigation in the cases, which have been registered by them.”

Party leader Bratya Basu said: “Through today’s events, it is clear that Abhishek Banerjee’s stand was accurate. Trinamool Congress has taken action against its leaders including state ministers. Sheikh Shahjahan is not even a minister or elected representative. It is misleading to say that the party is shielding him.”

In Sandeshkhali, around 20 people have been arrested by the Bengal Police so far, said both the Trinamool leaders and alleged that a section of the media in collusion with the BJP were actively working to tarnish Bengal’s image following the Sandeshkhali incident. Recently, senior TMC MP Saugata Roy alleged that the Sandeshkhali issue was made up by the media.

Meanwhile, the state government has already started the processes to return the lands which were illegally occupied in Sandeshkhali to their owners, sources said.