TMC: Shah, his party now ‘trying to bribe women’

Kolkata: Reacting to Union Home minister Amit Shah’s statement that if BJP comes to power they would increase the amount under Lakhsmir Bhandar scheme by Rs 100, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that Shah and BJP are now trying to bribe the women therefore showing disrespect to them.

Shah during his election campaign in Howrah’s Uluberia said: “Mamata Didi said that BJP would stop the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme if it comes to power. I am saying that the BJP would not stop any schemes. We would increase what Lakshmir Bhandar scheme offers by Rs 100. Trinamool is peddling lies.” In reaction to Shah’s statement, senior Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said that the BJP is now trying to bribe the women after they disrespected them in Sandeshkhali. “What audacity Shah has shown after they stopped Bengal funds for the past three years,” said Panja.

“After selling the dignity of Sandeshkhali women for Rs 2,000, now Bangla Birodhi Zamindar Amit Shah insulted the entire women of Bengal by throwing Rs 100 as a token on them. DISGUSTING!” TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Incidentally, a BJP woman leader in Cooch Behar had said that the BJP would stop the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in three months.