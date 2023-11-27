TMC sets disciplinary code for dist organisation workers ahead of polls

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have told its party leaders and workers not to post anything on social media or give statements to the press without prior permission of the party.



The move is part of a decision said to have been taken by the disciplinary committee. It is learnt that such an order is mainly for the leaders and workers of TMC’s district organisation. TMC’s Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who recently held a meeting of the party’s district organisation, is learnt to have clearly laid

out the rules.

Sources said that while addressing the party meeting, the MP began by emphasising on the disciplinary code. She is learnt to have said that if the district leaders are questioned by the press, they must not give random answers as that causes damage to the party’s image.

Further, she is learnt to have advised that for any such situation the workers need to consult Rathin Ghosh, Cabinet minister and the party’s spokesperson for North 24-Parganas.

Workers can also consult the former chairman of Barasat Municipality Sunil Mukherjee, it was suggested.

It was advised that in case the block or town committee wants to organise any party programme then they would have to first seek permission from the district committee. They need to give a written application seven days before the planned event, it was learnt. Likewise, the district committee too needs to consult the state committee for the same. However, it was highlighted that MLAs can speak to the media about any developments within their constituencies.

The MP has also set rules for use of social media. She warned against uploading random videos on Facebook. Permission needs to be sought for the same. She explained that even as these are being done by workers with noble intention it is turning out to be damaging for the party.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is learnt to have said that it is a decision by the party that only official spokespersons will speak to the media

about issues.