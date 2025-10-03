TMC set to start ‘Bijoya Sammelani’ in each block from October 5

Kolkata: Following the instructions of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to start “Bijoya Sammelani” in each block from October 5, with at least 50 party leaders joining the programme in each block.

Banerjee has already laid an emphasis on the coordination between the party leaders and the people, keeping an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the MPs, Ministers, and MLAs will join the “Bijoya Sammelani” programme. Abhishek Banerjee on Friday met party leaders and party workers, extending warm greetings of Bijoya Dashami. While attending the programme, Banerjee once again took on the BJP-led Central government after the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) released huge amounts of water from its dams. He shared moments of camaraderie and reaffirmed the spirit of unity, collective resolve, and dedication towards serving the people. “The immersion will happen, but it will not be for Bengal and its people; it will be for the zamindars and the BJP. This man-made disaster (flood) is caused by the DVC every year,” added Banerjee.

“Since the polls are around, they are doing it again and did not even spare the Puja. They are putting people’s lives in peril. This is the habit of BJP. They created this man-made disaster without informing the state. Now they will claim that there are State officials involved too. But no intimation or coordination was done with the state government. They have not held any discussion with us,” Banerjee stated.

During a series of recent meetings, Banerjee had underlined the importance of better coordination between the leaders and the people from the block, Panchayat level. It was learnt that during “Bijoya Sammelani”, the leaders may highlight a range of issues starting from the Centre’s deprivation to the state and its step-motherly attitude towards the people of Bengal.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek attended a Bijoya Sammelani programme in Kalighat on Friday. The party supremo on social media said: “Today at Kalighat, we observed Bijoya Sammilani with the wholehearted participation of party leaders, workers, members of the state administration, the media fraternity, celebrated filmstars and Puja organisers. Though Durga Puja has drawn to a close, its radiant message of the strength of unity, the joy of togetherness, and the enduring bond among people continues to resonate.”