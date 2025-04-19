TMC set to launch campaign to ensure clean voter list ahead of 2026 elections

Siliguri: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to launch a campaign titled ‘Banglay Vote Rakkha Abhijan’ from Saturday, aimed at ensuring a clean and accurate voter list.

The announcement was made by Papiya Ghosh, president of the Darjeeling district TMC (plains), during a Press conference held at the party office in Siliguri on Friday. Ghosh emphasised that the initiative comes in response to concerns raised by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee regarding discrepancies in the voter rolls.

“After receiving instructions from our supremo Mamata Banerjee, we conducted a thorough scrutiny of the voter list in various areas. We discovered several irregularities — such as the same Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers being linked to multiple names across different locations and in some instances, multiple entries under a single EPIC number,” said Ghosh.

To address these issues, TMC has formed a 35-member core committee at the state level, comprising key party figures, including Papiya Ghosh, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar and TMC chairman Alok Chakraborty. The campaign will involve house-to-house surveys to identify discrepancies and ensure voter list transparenwcy.

In addition to the core committee, TMC has established a multi-tier structure for the campaign, including committees at the booth, block, town and Anchal levels. These will be supported by supervisors, assistants, and Booth Level Agents (BLAs), who are currently undergoing training to effectively carry out their roles.

“This campaign is not just about voter list verification. We will also assess whether citizens are receiving all the benefits provided by the state government,” Ghosh added.

Meanwhile, Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor who was present at the press meet, challenged the BJP MLAs and MPs to provide in writing what they have done for the development of Bengal with the funds they receive from the government.

“The BJP MLAs and MPs didn’t do anything for the development of Bengal. If they have done anything positive, they should provide it in writing,” said Sarkar.