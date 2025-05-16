TMC ‘set for organisational reshuffle’ ahead of 2026 polls

Kolkata: With an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to undergo a much-anticipated organisational reshuffle soon, aimed at strengthening the party’s presence in areas where it underperformed in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

An action plan is ready for the overhaul, it was learnt.

During a party workshop at Netaji Indoor Stadium on February 27, Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who has already carried out a review of the performance of his party leaders at various levels after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had stated that a reshuffle was inevitable.

The reshuffle was deferred on several occasions in the past 5-6 months for various reasons.

Abhishek Banerjee has repeatedly indicated that an organisational reshuffle is on the cards. In a recent virtual meeting, he highlighted areas where the party’s organisational structure showed lapses or weaknesses, stressing the need for corrective measures.

Sources indicated that the organisational reshuffle may occur very soon, and some of the district presidents of the party may be changed.

Some block presidents may also be shuffled out.

Reshuffling will be carried out at various levels only based on performance.

After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek had submitted a list recommending some changes in the organisations based on their performance.

Despite securing 29 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and running the state government for the third term, Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, consistently warned party members of strict action against corruption and anti-party activities.

Now, a revamp in the organisation at the district level is just a matter of time, party sources said.

Giving utmost priority to carrying out a ‘cleansing’ work within the organisation and also for evaluating the performance of local leaders in the districts, a survey had already been carried out.

While addressing the media in Diamond Harbour, Abhishek had said: “The organisational reshuffle will take place. Those who are working for the party need not worry about it. How much a leader is efficient will be evident through results.”