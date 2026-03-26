TMC seeks removal of police observer Jayant Kant in Malda

Malda: The All India Trinamool Congress has formally approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking the removal of a police observer appointed in Malda for four Assembly constituencies namely Mothabari, Sujapur, Manikchak and Baishnabnagar for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, alleging bias and political links.



In a written complaint dated March 24, 2026, party National Working Committee member Derek O’Brien raised concerns over the appointment of IPS officer Jayant Kant. The letter states: “Mr. Jayant Kant (IPS) has been appointed as a Police Observer. Mr. Jayant Kant’s wife, namely, Mrs. Smrity

Paswan, is an active leader/member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).”

It further adds: “The close ties between Mr Jayant Kant’s wife and the BJP create reasonable apprehension among electorates and raise serious doubts with regard to the impartiality of Mr Jayant Kant.”

Highlighting the importance of neutrality, the complaint notes: “The observers should not appear to be partial and exhibit political neutrality through their conduct and behaviour.”

The party has urged the Commission to act immediately, stating: “Set aside the appointment of Mr Jayant Kant as a Police Observer and appoint a neutral/impartial Police Observer.”

The issue was also raised publicly by Abdur Rahim Boxi, Malda district president of the TMC, who alleged that the observer’s appointment reflects political interference by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Jayant Kant’s wife was a BJP candidate. This clearly shows political bias,” Boxi said, further alleging that “BJP-affiliated IAS and IPS officers are being brought in to influence Bengal’s elections.” He also criticised the Commission, claiming it was acting under the influence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amid this controversy, fresh allegations of Model Code of Conduct violations have emerged from Harishchandrapur in Malda, with both TMC and BJP accusing each other of misconduct.

The BJP candidate from the Constituency, former serviceman Ratan Das, has been accused by TMC leaders of setting up a party office on government land. Saheb Das, INTTUC president of Harishchandrapur-I block, said: “The BJP has established its party office on government land. We will complain to the Election Commission.”

Rejecting the charge, Ratan Das said: “These are baseless allegations. Rather, the TMC candidate held a political meeting inside a government building.”

The BJP, in turn, has accused TMC candidate Matibur Rahaman of conducting a meeting with party members inside the Daulatnagar Gram Panchayat office. Denying the allegation, Rahaman said: “No official meeting was held inside any government building. People insisted I sit there due to the extreme heat. There was no violation.”

With both parties preparing to move the Election Commission, the political atmosphere in Malda continues to grow increasingly charged ahead of the Assembly elections.