TMC seeks court-monitored probe into ‘medical edu scam’, alleges ‘hawala bribes’ in BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday demanded that the ongoing CBI investigation into what could be the country’s biggest medical scam be brought under court supervision. The Bengal ruling party also accused several BJP-ruled states of facilitating ‘hawala bribes’ linked to the scandal. In a massive medical education scam in India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a widespread network of officials from the Union Health Ministry, the National Medical Commission (NMC), intermediaries and representatives of private medical colleges, allegedly involved in a range of “egregious” activities. After the reports came out, Trinamool Congress on X said: “INDIA’S BIGGEST MEDICAL SCAM EXPOSED. Multiple @BJP4India-ruled states were caught allowing hawala bribes, ghost faculty, forged inspections, and the mass approval of substandard medical colleges. 40+ colleges got recognition through bribes and bogus paperwork @MoHFW_INDIA officials, top educationists, shady middlemen & even a self-styled godman are involved.”

Expressing concerns of the students, it stated: “Students’ futures jeopardised, public health compromised. Given the pattern of selective inaction and the toothless conduct of central investigative agencies, one must ask: IS @CBIHeadquarters EXPOSING THE ROT OR BURYING A BIGGER SCANDAL?” “There must be a court-monitored independent probe. And as for the ‘Pradhan Sevak’, Mr. @narendramodi, the next time you feel tempted to say “na khaunga, na khane dunga”, try doing it with a straight face,” Trinamool said. In this sensational CBI probe exposing the rot in India’s medical education system, a nationwide bribery racket has come to light-implicating top names like DP Singh (former UGC Chairman and current TISS Chancellor), self-styled godman Rawatpura Sarkar, Suresh Singh Bhadoria of Indore’s Index Medical College, and a vast network of officials and middlemen. The inclusion of Rawatpura Sarkar, also known as Ravishankar Maharaj, in the FIR has drawn attention due to his long-standing ties with top politicians, ministers, and bureaucrats. Meanwhile, the TMC again opposed the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision Exercise in Bihar. In a post on X, it stated: “We strongly oppose @ECISVEEP’s Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. As Smt. @MamataOfficial has rightly pointed out, this NRC-like move threatens the integrity of our electoral process and risks disenfranchising millions.”