TMC seeks censure of Suvendu over post on CM’s meet with Lankan Prez

Kolkata: Rebuking Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari for his “derogatory” comment on the Sri Lankan economy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has written to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking censure of the BJP leader.



Leader of the parliamentary party, Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien in his letter to Jaishankar wrote that Suvendu had “ridiculed” the interaction between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Wickremesinghe, adding that the ruling TMC condemned the BJP leader’s “irresponsible statements that refer discourteously to a friendly neighbouring country”.

In his letter, the TMC leader wrote: “On 13 September, 2023, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, West Bengal Legislative Assembly, released a post on X (Twitter) ridiculing the interaction between West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and His Excellency The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickramsinghe. At a subsequent interaction with journalists, Suvendu Adhikari made derogatory comments on the Sri Lankan economy. I am enclosing his post on X (Twitter) for your ready reference. The year 2023 marks 75th year of India-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and is also the bicentenary of the Tamil community of Indian origin in Sri Lanka.”

He further wrote: “Suvendu Adhikari’s statements undermine the collective efforts of diplomats, economists, investors and friendly people of both the countries. We strongly condemn Adhikari’s irresponsible statements that refer discourteously to a friendly neighbouring country. Adhikari grossly misused his position as an MLA to try and maliciously hinder the economic cooperation between the government of West Bengal and the government of Sri Lanka.”

Adhikari, in his attempt to belittle Banerjee, ended up ridiculing the Sri Lankan economy.

“I am guessing what conversation might have taken place between the two:- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe -I have heard that you are leading your state towards an economic crisis like what Sri Lanka is facing? Mamata Banerjee – If you can guide me how to borrow more money from the market, I will invite you to attend the next Bengal Global Business Summit. Ranil Wickremesinghe – But we are not in a position to invest? What good would happen by attending the Summit? Mamata Banerjee – Don’t worry, you just come and enjoy for 2-3 days and sign an MOU. Anyways everyone comes and signs MOU and nobody invests. I am just concerned about good headlines,” he wrote on X on September 13. “We condemn LoP @SuvenduWB’s irresponsible and derogatory remarks on the Sri Lankan economy and his deliberate attempt to strain foreign ties,” Trinamool Congress posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Banerjee met the Sri Lankan president during a stopover at Dubai airport on her way to Spain. “Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, Mr. @derekobrienmp wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar seeking immediate action against Mr. Adhikari for his vicious ploy to damage relations between the state of West Bengal and the Republic of Sri Lanka which also affects the diplomatic relations of the nation at large,” TMC posted on X.