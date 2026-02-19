TMC seeks action against Suvendu over ‘casteist’ remarks

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday demanded proceedings against the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for his “casteist” remarks against police officers in East Midnapore’s Moyna.



Adhikari on Tuesday went to the Moyna Police Station after a party worker of the BJP was arrested by the police in connection with an incident in which a TMC activist was beaten up.

Sitting inside the car outside the police station, Adhikari on Tuesday stated that he would see the OC and IC in the High Court and allegedly made the remark. Adhikari alleged that the BJP worker was framed.

Trinamool Congress alleged that Adhikari made controversial remarks by “invoking” the caste of an individual. “If publicly invoking an individual’s caste to demean and attack them does not attract the provisions of this law, then what does?” asked TMC.

In a post on X, TMC stated: “Caste-based vilification is a direct affront to Constitutional morality. When a senior BJP leader singles out officers by referencing their caste identity, it exposes a deeply prejudiced mindset that views social hierarchy as a tool of intimidation.”

“The Constitution does not permit this. The law does not permit this. But perhaps BJP believes it is above both,” TMC added further. It also wrote: “The same ‘Loadshedding’ Adhikari previously made derogatory remarks suggesting that Adivasi representatives such as Birbaha Hansda and Debnath Hansda “belong under his boots.” Such language is not only disgraceful; it is legally and morally indefensible.”