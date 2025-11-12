TMC scraps block president posts in Nandigram

Kolkata: In an organisational reshuffle, Trinamool Congress (TMC) scrapped the post of block president in two blocks under the Nandigram Assembly Constituency, replacing them with core committees to oversee party activities in the region.

The same model was earlier applied in Birbhum and Kolkata North.

In Nandigram Block I, leaders like Ajay Kumar Mondal, Bappaditya Garg, Sheikh Abdul, Sheikh Sahauddin, Sheikh Samsul Islam, Sheikh Sufian and Suhasini Karke have been kept in the core committee.

In Nandigram Block II, Sunilbaran Jana, Manoj Samanta, Mahadev Bag, Rabin Jana and Sheikh Kajiar were added to the crore committee. Till now, Bappaditya was TMC’s block president of Nandigram Block I.

In a post on X, Trinamool wrote: “AITC under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial is pleased to announce the list of new Trinamool Congress Block Presidents for Mother, Youth, Mahila, INTTUC, SC Cell, Kisan Khet Majdoor Cell and Primary Teachers’ Association Frontals, along with Anchal Mother Presidents in Nandigram I & II Blocks in Purba Medinipur District.

We congratulate the new appointees and wish them the very best for their endeavours. We would also like to thank the outgoing members for their respective contributions.”