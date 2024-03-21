TMC says Modi’s guarantee ‘failed in India’, cites list of ‘flopped’ Central projects

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the ruling dispensation in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is harping on the alleged failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘guarantee” which entails promises for the development of the country.

Addressing media persons, TMC leader Shashi Panja said that “Modi’s guarantee” has failed in India.

She substantiated the claim by citing some of the Central government projects which allegedly “flopped”.

“Unemployment of youths is one of these. In 2023, from October to December, unemployment among youths in 20-24 years increased to 45 per cent,” she informed.

The TMC leader further stated: “In Smart City Mission, BJP announced plans to make 100 smart cities in 2015 and if we see the statistics from 2015 to 2021, out of 33 cities two cities for four years, 13 cities for three years, 12 cities for two years and five cities for one year did not get any funds. In Namami Ganga, the project was started in 2014 to curb pollution in the River Ganges but pollution increased. In PM’s constituency Varanasi. The main reason is microplastic. We have also seen bodies floating in the Ganges during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“In the Sagar Mela project, aimed at the development of the area based on the making of a port, money for only nine works was sanctioned out of 44. Demonetisation was done in 2016 when financial terror was unleashed on Indians by the PM in the name of curbing black money and terrorism but it proved to be a total failure. The cash in circulation in 2016 that they wanted to check was Rs 16.6 crore but in 2023 it rose to Rs 33.4 crore as per the RBI data,” she said.

Meanwhile, she pointed out: “About 125 hours have passed since Abhishek Banerjee asked the BJP leaders to come for a discussion on the release of MGNREGA funds but none of the saffron leaders turned up to address the issue.”

“It was on March 10, when all our 42 Lok Sabha candidates walked the ramp led by our Chairperson Mamata Banerjee but till today, BJP has not been able to come up with the second list,” she remarked.