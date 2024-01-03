TMC says Mamata & Abhishek’s ‘bond is unbreakable’

At a time when Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have been exchanging sharp opinions on what roles will be played by the veterans and the young party leaders in the near future, the party, sharing a photo of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, wrote on social media that no matter how much the enemy will want to portray a rift the bonding shall never break.

The post was made by TMC’s IT cell in-charge Debangshu Bhattacharya. The photo showed Abhishek receiving blessings of the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee. He wrote that no matter how much the enemy attempts to float a narrative of division between the two leaders, the bond shall

remain unbreakable.

Recently, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that in near future Abhishek Banerjee will become the chief minister of West Bengal with the blessings of Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, TMC’s Balagarh MLA Manoranjan Byapari, on Wednesday, took to social media and alleged that a section of his party members has given him a life threat following his tough stand against corruption. He revealed that on January 7 he is going to reveal certain things.