TMC says DA stir politically motivated

Kolkata: The joint forum of state government employees is planning mass agitation in front of all the district magistrate offices and an indefinite strike in days to come in support of their demand for enhanced dearness allowance payments in West Bengal and the arrears accrued on it.



Meanwhile, the TMC has termed the protest as politically motivated with the backing of Opposition parties in the state. A party leader said that not all state government employees are agitating but only the ones who are being backed by the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress for cynical gains. The forum is looking ahead to a bigger agitation in days to come if their demands are not met.