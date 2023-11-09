TMC says BJP suffering from ‘Abhishek-phobia’

Kolkata: Reacting to the ED summons of Abhishek Banerjee, TMC on Thursday accused the central probe agencies of political “witch hunting” and said that BJP is suffering from “Abhishek-phobia”.



TMC MP Santanu Sen has said that the BJP is extensively using the central probe agencies ahead of the Lok Sabha poll as part of vendetta politics and said they are suffering from “Abhishek-phobia” which is apparent from the number of times he has been called by the agency. He said that such repeated summons is nothing less than political witch-hunting.

He also alleged that the central agencies are harassing Abhishek’s family members. Sen was alluding to the summons to his wife Ruchira Banerjee. Trinamool also alleged that BJP is like a washing machine which provides immunity from probe to persons who join the party.

TMC leader Shashi Panja alleged that several BJP leaders have disproportionate assets and yet the ED does not summon them. The party has been demanding that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari be interrogated by the central probe agency for his alleged role in the Narada

bribery case.

Apart from Suvendu, the party also shared a list of names of BJP leaders who it alleged that CBI and ED won’t touch. The names put up by the party in social media are: Rameswar Teli, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Saumitra Khan, B.S Yediyurappa, Jagambika Pal and Shivraj

Singh Chouhan.

Sharing these above-mentioned names, TMC wrote on X: “@BJP4India’s iron grip on ED-CBI! You can have as many corruption charges against you, but once you join the BJP, all your sins are cleansed by its washing machine. Its caged parrots, ED & CBI, will never investigate you. All ED-CBI raids are reserved for the Opposition!”