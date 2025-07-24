TMC salvo over 18K crimes against women in Odisha

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday raised serious concerns over what it described as an alarming surge in crimes against women in Odisha, claiming that nearly 18,000 such incidents have been reported in just the past eight months.

Turning the heat on the BJP-led Centre, the TMC questioned the effectiveness of the “Beti Bachao” campaign, accusing the saffron party of hypocrisy and selective outrage.

“While women are being tortured and assaulted in BJP-ruled states, the party chooses to remain a mute spectator,” a TMC leader said. TMC also took potshots at the National Commission for Women (NCW), questioning its conspicuous absence in the areas in Odisha where these crimes allegedly occurred.

According to TMC, the BJP government in Odisha has failed to provide basic security to women and is presiding over a breakdown in governance. In a post on X, Trinamool said: “Odisha saw 18,000 barbaric crimes against women in 8 months. Only 217 cases were disposed of. This confirms absolute government complicity in terror, and a complete shattering of public trust!” The ruling party in Bengal also claimed that in a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl from Malkangiri was gang-raped by 3 men. She was dumped on the roadside and then raped by a truck driver. This comes days after a 15-year-old girl was set on fire in Puri and a college student died after self-immolation over sexual harassment.

“The @MohanMOdisha Govt. has utterly failed the people. And where exactly is @NCWIndia at the time of crisis? @narendramodi, your administration’s abject failure demands a reckoning. The people’s trust is shattered, and you will answer for every drop of blood! @BJP4India’s “Beti Bachao” slogan is a shameless, calculated deception.” TMC stated. The ruling party in Bengal also condemned the appointment of Vikas Barala as an assistant advocate general in Haryana, alleging that he was accused of sexual harassment.

“Their actions in Haryana expose a grotesque betrayal of trust! They’ve appointed Vikas Barala, son of a BJP MP and a man accused of SEXUAL HARASSMENT & ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION, as an Assistant Advocate General! Let that sink in: a man OUT ON BAIL for these grave charges is handed a position of legal authority,” TMC said.

“It’s an outrageous perversion of justice and a protection of predators within their own ranks. @narendramodi, is this your “Nari Shakti”? This is a profound moral collapse and an insult to every Indian woman!” TMC further stated.