TMC rubbishes MCC violation allegations by Suvendu

Kolkata: With the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari accusing the state government of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using the state police to distribute scholarship forms for students to civic volunteers and home guards, among others, Trinamool Congress has criticised him for maligning the state government for helping meritorious students.



Adhikari alleged that the state police are being used to “distribute scholarship forms to Home Guards, NVF, Village Police, Civic Volunteers & Coastal Contractuals”.

This is being done so that their wards who have done well in the Secondary or Higher Secondary Exams can apply for this.

He said this was in total violation of the MCC which is in force due to the Panchayat Elections. He accused the state government saying that it has deprived the police force of their fair share of 36 per cent dearness allowance and discriminated amongst the personnel by creating contractual posts, “only to benefit through disparity in pay, while assigning the same job responsibilities & tasks, expected from a permanent staff”.

He questioned: “Why the SEC, who’s blindfolded himself out of boundless loyalty towards the CM, won’t be able to see this transgression and gauge its implications during the Elections.”

Replying to this, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that only Adhikari can turn a noble initiative of providing scholarships to meritorious students into an opportunity to malign the state. He said this was no violation of MCC since the initiative has existed for years.

Kunal took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Only LoP @ SuvenduWB can turn a mindful initiative that provides scholarships to meritorious children of those tirelessly servicing our state into an opportunity to malign the State Govt! This initiative has existed for years. Linking it to the Model Code of Conduct is beyond absurd! We are well aware of the rules & regulations. It is the ever-so-righteous LoP and @BJP4Bengal who need to brush up on what constitutes ethical behaviour during polls. We strongly suggest they spend more time on that than on concocting bizarre narratives!”