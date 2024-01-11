TMC revokes 24-hr bandh

Cooch Behar: The TMC leadership revoked the 24-hour bandh call slated for Thursday. TMC officially withdrew the strike on Thursday. District TMC president, Abhijit De Bhowmick and TMC state vice-president, Rabindranath Ghosh, visited the family of late Tapan Das and provided financial support. They assured the family of their support.

Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “Those responsible for his death are active BJP workers. However, following the incident on Wednesday, the police arrested the suspects overnight. Local leaders initially called for a strike but it has now been lifted. We have urged the police to take action against anyone supporting the criminals.”

Incidentally, on Wednesday, Akhil Das attacked Tapan Das with a sharp weapon in the Natabari area of Tufanganj sub-division, reportedly over a dispute about cutting a bamboo grove. Tapan Das lost his life, and two others were injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Following the incident, the police arrested four individuals, including the primary suspect, Akhil Das.