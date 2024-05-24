TMC reveals audio clip, accuses BJP of conspiracy against elected govt

Kolkata: A day after BJP’s district general secretary of Basirhat, Siriya Parveen joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party of Bengal revealed an audio clip and accused the saffron brigade of hatching a conspiracy against an elected state government.



On Friday, TMC played an audio clip in a Press conference alleging it was a telephonic conversation between Parveen and Amit Malviya, BJP’s co-in-charge of Bengal and head of the national IT-cell of the party. The authenticity of the clip, however, has not been verified by Millennium Post.

Trinamool’s national spokesperson Shashi Panja, without naming Malviya, said: “When Parveen was returning home, she was contacted by a BJP leader who is co-in-charge of Bengal and handles the IT-cell of the party. In that conversation, he did not deny for once that the Sandeshkhali issue was a conspiracy by the BJP. This is important. He also asked her what she will gain by joining TMC since it is soon going to become extinct. It is clear that such a remark indicates a conspiracy against an elected state government.”

She added: “Parveen has revealed how the entire conspiracy was hatched by the BJP and what role the BJP’s national IT-Cell in charge played in it. It is evident from the audio clip.”

“BJP had sent outsiders, arms, cash etc. to create the Sandeshkhali conspiracy. The agenda was to insult Bengal in front of the country for electoral gains,” Panja said.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said: “Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lectured on chronology of events. In Sandeshkhali too, there was a chronology which needed to be understood to get an idea of the whole script produced by the BJP and directed by BJP IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya. Chronology shows that first, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will visit Sandeshkhali on December 30, 2023, and threaten a Central agency probe.

Then, ED will come on January 5, 2024. After ED, BJP’s IT-Cell will visit and spread fabricated news. Then, godi media will come. Finally, NIA, NSG and three Ms- message, money and mafia. BJP could not anticipate that this script will get exposed”.

He added: “The expose began with the video clips where BJP leader Gangadhar Kayal spoke about the conspiracy. It was proved how the now BJP candidate of Basirhat, Rekha Patra was bribed along with other women to level false rape allegations”.

Panja said: “In coming days, we will present more data which is evidence of this Sandeshkhali conspiracy.”

Meanwhile, commenting on Friday’s rally by monks of ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Arup said: “We know saints and spiritual leaders don’t involve themselves in politics. But some have a personal vendetta. Kartik Maharaj is not considered among the greatest saints in India such as Sankararcharyas. We respect both Bharat Sevashram and Ramakrishna Mission.”