TMC restructuring its Birbhum unit

Kolkata: Most of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of Birbhum who were known to be close to the party’s strongman Anubrata Mondal have failed to find a place in the permanent posts of Zilla Parishad.



The Zilla Parishad will decide who will be the Karmadhyakshas in various departments.

Apart from 2-3 old faces most of the seats of Karmadhyakshas may go to new faces.

Trinamool leader Sheikh Kajal, who was known to be opposed to Mondal, was sworn in as the Sabhadhipati of the Birbhum Zilla Parishad recently, 370 days after the latter’s arrest by the CBI. Mondal was arrested on August 11 last year for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore cattle-rustling “scam”.

Trinamool won 51 of 52 Birbhum Zilla Parishad seats in the July 8 rural polls. Kajal won from a constituency in Nanoor with a margin of 45,000-plus votes, considered huge for a zilla parishad seat.

Kajal’s ascent to the helm of the highest rural body in the district assumed significance when Mondal was serving judicial custody. In the absence of Mondal, Kajal may steer the party in its contest against the BJP in Birbhum in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mondal who was fondly known as “Kesto da” had been synonymous with TMC for over 14 years.